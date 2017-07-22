TOP STORIES
Civilization has done more harm than good thus westerners convinced others to discard their rich culture. If before colonization we were educated in our own manner. Why all this hullabaloo?By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Deputy Hearts coach Henry Wellington assures fans of victory against Tema Youth
Accra Hearts of Oak deputy coach Henry Wellington expects a tough battle against Tema Youth but has confidently assured fans of victory on Sunday.
The capital based clubs will slug it out with both in dire need of full spoils to improve their lot on the table.
Hearts, third on the league log with 36 points, are still in contention for the league and must win to close the gap between themselves and top while Tema Youth, two points away from relegation zone, cannot afford to slip.
'We lost 2-1 to them in the first round and they might wish to beat us again as they are not safe on the league log .We must go into the game with a winning mentality,' Wellington told footballmadeinghana.com
'We have some few injuries in camp but I believe it will not affect us much as we have equally good replacements. Inuash Musah has not even started training whilst Lukeman Bright and the Ivorian import Alex Kouassi's fitness have not been all that good,'
He added: 'We are going to win so I will urge the fans to be calm and come in their numbers to cheer us,'
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News