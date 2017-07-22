TOP STORIES
Ghana Premier League Preview: Elmina Sharks FC vs Bechem United- Can Sharks make it back-to-back wins
Elmina Sharks FC will be at home to tackle Bechem United on Sunday as they hope to remain in their best elements of the season.
The hosts have recorded three successive victories ahead of this weekend's fixture and aim at making it four out of four to inspire them in their survival fight.
The newcomers are currently lying 11th on the league log after defying all odds to win two consecutive away games.
Sixth place awaits them on the league table if they win on Sunday .
They beat Liberty Professionals 1-0 last week Wednesday and in form Ashanti Gold SC with a 2-1 scoreline last Sunday.
The Sea Animals will be welcoming back Farouk Mohammed in their set up for Sunday's game.
He couldn't travel with the team to Obuasi last weekend.
Bechem United are trekking to the Central region this weekend as they look to build on their 4-0 victory over Bolga All Stars last Saturday to see off Elmina Sharks FC.
The Hunters are hoping to secure their status in the premiership for next season and at the same time a top four finish.
They are sitting on the sixth position on the league table and could move to 4th by claiming all three points on Sunday at the Nduom sports stadium.
On loan left back Abdul Bashiru has been transferred to Kosovo club FK Prishtina from parent club Dreams FC which rules him out of this weekend's fixture.
Alfred Nelson remains on the sidelines with an injury whilst Daniel Egyin returns from suspension for the trip to Elmina.
MATCH FACTS
HEAD TO HEAD
Total league meetings = 1
Elmina Sharks FC wins = 0
Drawn matches = 1
Bechem United wins = 0
~ Elmina Sharks FC have recorded three victories in their last six league games. All wins came in the last three games.
(W3 D0 L3)
~ Bechem United have won just two of their last six fixtures in the premier league.
(W2 D1 L3)
~ Elmina Sharks FC have suffered just two defeats in their last ten home games in the premier league.
(W6 D2 L2)
~ Bechem United have only one win in their last eight premiership games as guests. They have lost all last four.
(W1 D0 L7)
~ Elmina Sharks FC have already lost at home to a Brong Ahafo side this season. They were 1-0 losers.
~ Bechem United are visiting Elmina Sharks FC for the first time in the history of the premiership.
~ Elmina Sharks FC have been able to keep five clean sheets out of their eleven home matches in the league this term.
~ Bechem United have conceded in ten of their eleven away fixtures in the premier league this season.
By Nuhu Adams
