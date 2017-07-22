TOP STORIES
Ghana Premier League Preview: Liberty Professionals vs AshantiGold SC- Cracking game lined up in Dansoman
Liberty Professionals hold their own destiny when they host Ashanti Gold SC at the Carl Reindorf park on Sunday in their quest of avoiding the drop.
The Scientific Soccer Lads are currently lying in the danger zone after stumbling in three matches on the trot including a home loss.
The hopes of survival will be hugely dented if they fail to make good use of Sunday's fixture at Dansoman.
A victory will also mean they will move from their current 14th position to the 12th on the league table.
The hosts were 5-1 winners last season against the same opposition at the same venue.
Top striker Bernard Kwame Arthur will be available for selection on Sunday after missing the journey to Wa All Stars last weekend.
Ashanti Gold SC's reinvigoration in the second round of the season was put on the brakes when they lost at home to Elmina Sharks FC last Sunday.
The defeat followed an 100% run of five straight wins without conceding.
This has seen the Miners drop to 13th place with only two points above the relegation zone with a game in hand.
They will be seeking for a rapid bounce since a another lose in this weekend's fixture will sink them into the relegation zone.
Amos Addai is likely to miss Sunday's game since he has not recovered from an injury he sustained last weekend.
Richard Ocran is expected to be fit to make the match squad for Sunday .
MATCH FACTS
HEAD TO HEAD
Total league meetings = 33
Liberty Professionals wins = 11
Ashanti Gold SC wins = 15
Drawn games = 7
~ Liberty Professionals have managed only two wins in their last nine matches in the premiership. They have lost all last three.
(W2 D3 L4)
~ Ashanti Gold SC have lost just once in their last eight matches in the premier league.
(W6 D1 L1)
~ Liberty Professionals have lost only two of their last fourteen home games in the league. They have won just one of their last four.
(W7 D5 L2)
~ Ashanti Gold SC are unbeaten in their four away fixtures in the premiership winning all of the last three.
(W3 D1 L0)
~ Liberty Professionals have just one victory in their last nine premier league matches against Ashanti Gold SC.
(W1 D1 L7)
~ Ashanti Gold SC have won two of their last four visits to Liberty Professionals in the premier league.
(W2 D1 L1)
~ Liberty Professionals have managed to keep five clean sheets in their eleven home games in the premiership this season.
~ Ashanti Gold SC have not conceded in any of their last three away premier league matches.
By Nuhu Adams
