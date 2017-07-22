TOP STORIES
Ghana girls are like Dubai sandals they are nice but outside they are kpoooooBy: ronald
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Ghana Premier League Preview: Ebusua Dwarfs vs Wa All Stars- Crabs seeking to bounce back against revived Champions
Ebusua Dwarfs are having roller-coaster affair this campaign full of ups and downs even though they are ninth on the league log.
The Mysterious Club will try to bounce back after a 2-0 loss to Aduana Stars last weekend when they host patchy champions Wa All Stars at the Cape Coast stadium this Sunday .
They are also going into this game with the aim of avoiding a third winless streak at home.
The Crabs have lost one and drawn one of their last two home games.
They will be climbing up to 5th place on the table with a victory on Sunday whilst a defeat see them drop three places to 10th.
First choice goalkeeper Michael Abu is expected back to man the posts this weekend. He has been missing in the last two league fixtures.
Top scorer and skipper Nicholas Gyan is also making return to the squad after missing out last week Sunday.
Wa All Stars have not been much better in their title defence, but they at least managed to interrupt the recent negative streak with back to back wins.
It was the first and second wins for Alhaji Mumuni Sokpari who has been tasked to control affairs as the head coach on interim basis.
His presence at the bench has brought at least some sort of positive vibes as the team beat Liberty Professionals for the first time in five years .
First choice shot stopper and current national number Richard Ofori has joined South African side Maritzburg United ruling him out of this game.
The Northern Blues are sitting 9th on the table and could move into the relegation zone if they lose on Sunday .
MATCH FACTS
HEAD TO HEAD
Total league meetings = 11
Ebusua Dwarfs wins = 4
Wa All Stars wins = 3
Drawn matches = 4
~ Ebusua Dwarfs have managed just two victories in their last seven matches in the premier league.
(W2 D2 L3)
~ Wa All Stars have only three wins in their last ten fixtures in the premier league winning all last two.
(W3 D2 L5)
~ Ebusua Dwarfs have lost only one of their last twelve home games in the premiership. They have no win in their last two.
(W8 D3 L1)
~ Wa All Stars have failed to record a win in any of their last eight away fixtures in the premiership.
(W0 D3 L5)
~ Ebusua Dwarfs have only one victory in their last five meetings with Wa All Stars in the premier league.
(W1 D2 L2)
~ Wa All Stars can boast of just a single win from their five premiership visits to Ebusua Dwarfs.
(W1 D1 L3)
~ Ebusua Dwarfs have kept only four clean sheets out of their eleven home fixtures in the league this campaign.
~ Wa All Stars have only kept three clean sheets in their eleven away games in the premiership this term.
By Nuhu Adams
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
League Report