TOP STORIES
I've grown to realize the joy that comes from little victories is preferable to the fun that comes from ease and the pursuit of pleasure.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Captain Dr. Asamoah Gyan Starts Training With New Club Kayserispor
Black Stars Skipper Dr. Nana Asamoah Gyan Mensah has started training with his newTurkey club, Kayserispor.
The 31-year-old Bleoobi (Old Student of Accra Academy) has teamed up with the Turkish Super Lig side get himself in top shape for the new campaign.
Gyan signed a two-year deal early this month but was given extended holidays after featuring international matches.
He is making a return to Europe for the first time in six years after excelling in Asia.
Kayserispor will start their campaign against giants Galatasaray away on 12 August.
The super star recently received a doctorate degree and also unveiled an Astro turf for his alma mater in Accra.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Football Transfers