International Referee Tony Weeks Presents Customized Boxing Gloves To Rawlings
Legendary American boxing referee, Tony Weeks presented a customised boxing gloves to former Ghana President H.E Jerry Rawlings during a visit to his residence on Friday.
Tony Weeks is in Ghana for the first time to officiate the boxing bout between Isaac Dogboe against Javier Chacon at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday.
The American arrived in the country a few days ago and also held a special boxing seminar for boxing coaches and referees to advise and help improve the sport.
The boxers, Isaac Dogboe and Javier Chacon had their weigh-in at the plush Kempinski Hotel on Friday and proceeded to the house of the former President of Ghana to inform him about the upcoming bout on Saturday.
Rawlings has been a boxing enthusiast and is mostly remembered for his remarkable mentorship in Azuma Nelson's life among others.
But speaking during the visit, Rawlings cautioned referee Tony Weeks not be biased but rather officiate the bout fairly.
The former Head of State who is a very keen boxing fan advised the boxers to demonstration true sportsmanship and give the spectators a match worthy of the money they paid for.
