All Set For WBO Elimination Fight Between Dogboe And Chacon
Ghana’s undefeated Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe and Javier Nicholas Chacon have made their weight for Saturday’s duel at the Bukom Boxing Arena.
The big fight has also been named "Road To Las Vegas" where the main world championship would take place sooner or later.
Dogboe is defending his WBO International super bantamweight belt against the former world title challenger.
The weigh-in came off on Friday morning at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.
Chacon was first to step on the scale and he came in at 121. 2Ibs, while Dogboe also tipped the scales at 121.1Ibs.
After both boxers had weighed, the Argentine promised to stun Dogboe.
“I was injured for a while but now I'm now good to go, we have watched clips of Dogboe and we know how to deal with him. Definitely, I will be winning.”
But Dogboe replied saying he will teach the Argentine a boxing lesson in the ring.
“Dogboe the Warrior of Africa is ready, I'm always ready, this is not the first time, anytime I'm ready. I give credit to Team Chacon for accepting to fight me. I will discipline him in the ring, everything that he brings I have the antidote.”
Many Ghanaian boxing fans say this is not football where Chacon can pass to Messi or Maradona, but this is boxing and he has to test the powers of the Motherland, where great boxers like Poy Ankrah, Floyd Robertson, D.K. Poison, Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, Nana Yaw Konadu, Alfred Kotey and Joseph Agbeko all came from.
