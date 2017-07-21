modernghana logo

Officiating would be fair on Saturday - Tony Weeks

GNA
1 minute ago | Sports News

Accra, July 21, GNA - Tony Weeks, American legendary boxing referee has said that regardless of the warm reception he has enjoyed in Ghana, officiating will be fair as Isaac Dogbe faces Javier Chacon in Accra on Saturday night.

Speaking to the press at the official weigh-in at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Tony weeks said he has enjoyed his stay in Ghana but that would not have any impact on his duties on Saturday.

'I'm truly honoured and privileged to be in this great country. I thank everyone for all the accolades. This is a championship atmosphere and the two great fighters have prepared well for the bout tomorrow night.

This is going to be exciting and I can't wait, the anticipation is like a Las Vegas fight.

'This is my first time in the motherland, I have seen a lot of beautiful people and the hospitality had been great so far, but it won't affect my job tomorrow.

'I don't go into any bout with a preconceived notion; I just go in to deal with whatever I see. I am going to focus on the fight and give my best', said Tony Weeks.

The renowned referee would take the middle of the ring as Isaac 'Royal Storm' Dogbe (16-0-0, 10 KO) defends his International Bantamweight title against Javier Chacon (29-25-1-3) at the Bukom Boxing Arena on July 22.

GNA

By Edward Gyasi, GNA

Sports News

