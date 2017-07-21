TOP STORIES
Can Tema Youth upset Hearts in Accra?
Accra, July 21 , GNA - Jacob Lawer, skipper of Tema Youth says his side will be looking forward to better their position on the league log as they take on Accra Hears of Oak in Match Day 24 of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season.
Lawer said they are prepared for the game against Hearts and would carry the day at their opponents' backyard to improve their chances of surviving in the league.
The skipper was speaking to the GNA sports on Friday about their preparations towards Sunday's game.
He said the team had gone through a series of training and they hope to walk over the Phobians, adding that, 'we are ready and in high hopes of beating Hearts of Oak.
Tema Youth are 12th on the league log with 28 points, whilst Hearts of Oak, who are eyeing the league trophy they last won in 2009 are third on the league log with 36 points.
At the Tarkwa T&A Park, Aduana Stars is set to face one of their title defining moments of the season as they play as guest to Medeama SC. The Dorma boys are determined to go top of the league with a win on Sunday as league leaders, WAFA would not be in action.
Aduana Stars are second with 43 points, separated from WAFA by only goal difference and a win will boost their chances of winning the league.
Coach C.K Akunor, after the 2-1 loss to Elmina Sharks last weekend would have to work hard as Ashantigold travel to the Dansoman Carl Reindolf Park to lock horns with Liberty Professionals.
Relegated threatened side Bolga All Stars will play as host to Berekum Chelsea at the Tamale Utrecht Park, whilst Ebusua Dwarfs would welcome last season league winners, Wa All Stars to the Cape Coast Stadium.
Fixtures in full:
Hearts of Oak vs Tema Youth (Accra Sports Stadium)
Medeama SC vs Aduana Stars (Tarkwa T&A Stadium)
Liberty Professionals vs Ashantigold (Carl Reindolf Park, Dansoman)
Bolga All Stars vs Berekum Chelsea (Tamale Utrecht Park)
Ebusua Dwarfs vs Wa All Stars (Cape Coast Stadium)
Inter Allies vs Great Olympics at the El-Wak Stadium.
GNA
By Fidel Deke, GNA
