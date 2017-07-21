modernghana logo

Tarkwa MP Mireku Duker unveil impressive new plans to revamp Medeama home ground

- ghanasoccernet.com
19 minutes ago | Sports News


Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Mireku Duker has unveiled an ambitious plans to rebuild Medeama's home ground. 

The redevelopment of the Tarkwa and Aboso Park is estimated to cost over $2 million.

The representative of Tarkwa and Nsuaem is galvanizing support from mining giants Goldfields -Tarkwa and Damang, Ghana Manganese, telecommunication giants MTN, Tigo, Airtell, Vodafone as well as the top banks in Tarkwa to fund the ambitious project.

Work will begin on the project as soon as the joint-funds are made available as he pushes for a revamp of the Tarkwa and Aboso Park.

Both Medeama and Tarkwa Real United will be the biggest beneficiaries if the remodel of the stadium see the light of day.

But it appears the green light has been given to redesign the stadium with the giants companies expressing interest to share the cost of the redevelopment.

A retractable roof will be added to the stadium in a bid to modernise and   convert the stadium into an avant-garde architectural icon.

The stadium will act as an economic invigorator and will contribute to strengthening the image of the mining town.

The revamped venue will also feature a complete seating capacity and involves redesigning the pitch, VIP, media stands, tickets boot, drainage amongst others.

The edifice will also boast an electronic scoreboard running around its perimeter.

Medeama is the most successful team in the Western region after winning the FA Cup twice.

The Mauve and Yellows is a top-four finisher in the Ghanaian top-flight which has fueled the need to revamp their home grounds.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

