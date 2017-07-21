TOP STORIES
Shoe strangles the foot. But it advances.By: Charles de Leusse
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
Ghana's first ever Tertiary Football League set to rival Premier League kicks-off in September
Ghana's first ever Tertiary Football League (TFL) kicks-off in September in what could be a rival football attraction to the Ghana Premier League.
Twelve (12) tertiary institutions will take part in the maiden edition which runs between September - November, 2017.
Six teams housed in two zones - Southern and Northern will be involved in the historic Premier tertiary league in the West African nation.
The top two teams from the two groups will play in the Top-4 competition at a neutral venue.
The Tertiary Football league has received a ringing endorsements from the institutions who have been craving for such a unique platform to give players the needed exposure.
The Tertiary Football League is distinctive in terms of its organizational structure and participation as it bridges the gap between the several tertiary blocks in the country.
It's the only platform which pitches the various tertiary blocks under one umbrella to compete for honours, scholarships and professional opportunities.
The TFL provides an elaborate platform where talents hunt and scouting become a huge figure in the annual event and brings back the spark that has been lost in recent years.
The platform will serve as a good hunting ground for top Premier League teams like Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, Medeama and Aduana Stars amongst others in talent search.
It will also be a good breeding ground to identify players for the junior national teams including the Under-17, 20 and 23.
Touted as the next big thing to happen to Ghana football, the Tertiary Football League is a brainchild of renowned basketball promoter and Chief Executive of event firm Rite Sports, Yaw Sakyi Afari.
The celebrated Sports Event Organizer and broadcaster has pioneered the revolution of basketball interest in Ghana over the past 10-years.
The introduction of the Tertiary Football league has received the full backing of football aficionados including the Ghana Football Association, Ministry of Youth an Sports, National Sports Authority, journalists and other major stakeholders.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News