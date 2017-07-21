TOP STORIES
TP Mazembe midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei dedicates title winning goal to late Kotoko kitsman
Tout Puissant Mazembe midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei has dedicated his league title strike to the late Asante Kotoko equipment officer, Mr. Thomas Obeng Asare.
Adjei scored the needed goal for T.P Mazembe in their Congolese league title decider over AS Vita on Wednesday to seal a second successive league title triumph for the club.
In an interview with Happy FM's Joe Debrah from his his base in Lubumbashi, Adjei, who was full of emotions said he was overjoyed when his lone strike secured the league title for the Crocodile but he had to run at full length to the centre circle to offer a short prayer to Mr. Thomas Asare, who was part of the Asante Kotoko team that were involved in a fatal motor accident at Nkawkaw last Wednesday.
'It's a great goal for me. Just imagine Kotoko and Hearts playing with the winner assured of the league so it wasn't an easy game but I managed to score the winner,' he told Happy FM.
'When I scored the goal I was very happy, but at that moment I also remembered it was a week after the Kotoko team bus accident,'
'But, I dedicate the goal and the league title to the late Mr. Asare of Kumasi Asante Kotoko. I know him personally, I worked with him in my days at Kotoko and anytime I am on vacation I visit him, he advises me a lot and he is a good man.'
Daniel Nii Adjei joined T.P Mezembe from Kumasi Asante Kotoko in 2013 and has been a very important for the club, winning three league titles, one CAF Confederations Cup and one Super Cup.
