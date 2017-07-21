TOP STORIES
Isaac Dogboe's father says son will knockout Chachon
Bantamweight contender, Isaac Dogboe will slug it out with Argentine fighter, Javier Chachon, in a WBO International Super Bantamweight Championship and the Ghanaian boxer’s father and trainer Paul Dogbe is very confident of victory.
Paul, has absolutely no doubt his son will claim the bragging rights despite admitting the fight which will take place at the iconic Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday will be a tough one.
According to Paul Dogboe, the opportunity for the undefeated Isaac to challenge for a world title in future depends on the outcome of the bout and the 22-year old cannot afford to let it slip by losing to Chachon.
"Dogboe is well prepared for the fight and will definitely go for a knockout but will welcome a convincing win as well.’’ Paul told the Graphic Sports.
"It is going to be a tough fight, especially with his opponent being a knockout specialist but I can assure Ghanaians that he will definitely fall," he added.
Dogboe has an outstanding unbeaten record from 16 fights, with 10 wins by way of knockout, while Chachon has 25 wins from 29 fights, with three losses and a draw.
The bout is expected to be a tough one for both boxers, especially where it serves as a world title eliminator.
