modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Isaac Dogboe's father says son will knockout Chachon

Joy Sports
2 hours ago | Sports News

Bantamweight contender, Isaac Dogboe will slug it out with Argentine fighter, Javier Chachon, in a WBO International Super Bantamweight Championship and the Ghanaian boxer’s father and trainer Paul Dogbe is very confident of victory.

Paul, has absolutely no doubt his son will claim the bragging rights despite admitting the fight which will take place at the iconic Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday will be a tough one.

According to Paul Dogboe, the opportunity for the undefeated Isaac to challenge for a world title in future depends on the outcome of the bout and the 22-year old cannot afford to let it slip by losing to Chachon.

"Dogboe is well prepared for the fight and will definitely go for a knockout but will welcome a convincing win as well.’’ Paul told the Graphic Sports.

"It is going to be a tough fight, especially with his opponent being a knockout specialist but I can assure Ghanaians that he will definitely fall," he added.

Dogboe has an outstanding unbeaten record from 16 fights, with 10 wins by way of knockout, while Chachon has 25 wins from 29 fights, with three losses and a draw.

The bout is expected to be a tough one for both boxers, especially where it serves as a world title eliminator.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

NDC Press Conference Lacked Research-Governance Analyst

56 minutes ago

EC boss summoned to Parliament next week

58 minutes ago

quot-img-1knowledge rules the world, teachers impact it....

By: michael c. larweh quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36824.3724
Euro5.08565.0897
Pound Sterling5.66645.6745
Swiss Franc4.59904.6014
Canadian Dollar3.46723.4694
S/African Rand0.33550.3359
Australian Dollar3.47523.4830
body-container-line