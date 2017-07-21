TOP STORIES
Don't be a sycophant if you have ectoparasites surrounding you.By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
Ghanaian player’s chances of playing in England boosted after change in AFCON timing
Ghana players who are desperate to play in the English Premier League and some top clubs in Europe will be glad that new CAF president Ahmad Ahmad has decided to move the Africa Cup of Nations to summer.
There has been a huge cry from both current players and ex-players to review the timing of the competition because it has a telling effect on their campaign.
And finally the new administration have decided that enough is enough and the competition starting from the 2019 will be played in the summer.
The top clubs in Europe have always made decision on players from Africa having in mind that most of them could be away for close to six weeks during a hectic season.
Liverpool and Chelsea have all been recorded in the past complaining about the timing of the Africa Cup of Nations.
