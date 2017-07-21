modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghanaian player’s chances of playing in England boosted after change in AFCON timing

- ghanasoccernet.com
52 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana players who are desperate to play in the English Premier League and some top clubs in Europe will be glad that new CAF president Ahmad Ahmad has decided to move the Africa Cup of Nations to summer.

There has been a huge cry from both current players and ex-players to review the timing of the competition because it has a telling effect on their campaign.

And finally the new administration have decided that enough is enough and the competition starting from the 2019 will be played in the summer.

The top clubs in Europe have always made decision on players from Africa having in mind that most of them could be away for close to six weeks during a hectic season.

Liverpool and Chelsea have all been recorded in the past complaining about the timing of the Africa Cup of Nations.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Sad News!! Paapa Yankson Is Dead

29 minutes ago

Allegations Against Charlotte Osei (Mrs) - Ulterior Motives

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Don't be a sycophant if you have ectoparasites surrounding you.

By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36824.3724
Euro5.08565.0897
Pound Sterling5.66645.6745
Swiss Franc4.59904.6014
Canadian Dollar3.46723.4694
S/African Rand0.33550.3359
Australian Dollar3.47523.4830
body-container-line