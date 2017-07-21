modernghana logo

Newcastle star Christian Atsu's agent Saif hails Nations Cup timing change

Christian Atsu's agent Saif Rubie has hailed the change of timing for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The continent ruling body ruled on Thursday in Rabat, Morocco that the tournament will now be played between June and July.

The latest move from African football chiefs have been largely hailed for football agents who have been frustrated in securing European deals for African players.

And Saif Rubie,  who specialises in brokering deals for African players, said the tournament's timing had a bearing on transfer deals.

"Some clubs 100% told me they would not bring in a player if they were tied to the Cup of Nations. Now it will mean they don't have that concern," he told BBC World Service.

"The flip side is they will be playing in the summer, so could be late for the start of the season though it's better to have a player missing part of August than most of January and February.

"I believe it will mean a player has more of a chance of being signed as opposed to under the old schedule."

