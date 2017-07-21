modernghana logo

Cameroon legend Bell says Nations Cup timing change 'makes sense'

- ghanasoccernet.com
52 minutes ago | Sports News


Ex-Cameroon goalkeeper Joseph-Antoine Bell believes the Africa Cup of Nations timing change 'makes sense'.

The decision by the continent's football chiefs to shift the biannual event to the summer has been roundly praised.

And Cameroon legend Joseph-Antoine Bell believes the switch is not being made to satisfy European clubs, but makes sense.

"It is good for our players, our people and the game," he told BBC World Service.

"You cannot keep saying players should come to play for their home team while they are being paid by somebody else."

