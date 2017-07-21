modernghana logo

Ghana’s chances of attracting foreign born players boosted by changes in AFCON

- ghanasoccernet.com
52 minutes ago | Sports News

The Ghana FA will be salivating with news that the timing of the Africa Cup of Nations has been shifted to the summer as it could be a tool to getting some foreign born players.

The likes of Burnley's Dan Agyei and Athletico Bilbao's Inaki Williams are top of the FA's agenda but the timing of the AFCON has always been a complication.

With news that the competition has been shifted to the summer most of the players will be rest assured that they will receive little hesitation from their clubs.

Ghana is a country blessed with several top players across the globe and would be in a better bargaining position to attract top teams.

Sports News

