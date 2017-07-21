TOP STORIES
HISTORIC: Richard Arthur' strike is Inter Clubbe's first goal against Libolo in Girabola in five years
Angola-based Ghanaian forward Richard Arthur scored his second goal of the season for Deportivo Clubbe in their 1-0 win over Libolo and the first goal for the club in half a decade.
Arthur struck late in the 87th minute to steal maximum points for his side in the Girabola.
The former Wa All Stars target man scored the only goal of the game for Gruopo Desportivo Inter Clubbe to prove his goal scoring prowess.
The Ghanaian import capped an explosive outing for his club side with the decisive goal in the tight win to take his season tally to 2 goals in the Angolan Girabola.
The former Windy Professionals attacker atoned for his earlier missed chance with a the late winner to deny the brave visitors.
Arthur traded the Ghana Premier League for the Angolan Girabola, having played the first round of the current season in the Ghanaian top tier.
He scored 14 league goals for the defending Ghana Premier League champions as well as winning the super Cup.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu
