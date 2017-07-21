modernghana logo

Drogba Hails Gyan

Daily Guide
52 minutes ago | Sports News
Asamoah Gyan
Cote d'Ivoire great Didier Drogba has eulogized Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan for constructing an ultra-modern Astro Turf pitch for his alma mater.

Gyan, 31, commissioned the facility at his alma mater, Accra Academy School on Tuesday together with his manager, Samuel Anim Addo and former president of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings and a host of dignitaries.

The project include a turf, with a tartan track surrounding it and dressing rooms, a fence wall, toilet facilities and floodlights will all be put in place.

Didier Drogba who is also known for his humanitarian work in the world posted on social media commending Gyan’s work.

“Proud of you my brother @asamoah_gyan, keep up the good work”.

This is not the first time Drogba has shared some encouraging words about Gyan- the two African football greats are good friends off the pitch and talk time to time.

-Ghanasoccernet

