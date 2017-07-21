modernghana logo

AFCON Expands To 24 Teams

Daily Guide
52 minutes ago | Sports News

The Africa Cup of Nations will be contested by 24 teams when the next tournament takes place in 2019, says the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

Caf’s Executive Committee rubber-stamped the proposal on Thursday at a meeting in the Moroccan capital Rabat.

Africa’s flagship sporting event has featured 16 teams since 1996.

A decision on whether the finals will be moved from January and February to June and July is still to be considered.

