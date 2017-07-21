TOP STORIES
Aging is not cause of prostate problems in men.By: Dr. Raphael Nyarkote
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
AFCON Expands To 24 Teams
The Africa Cup of Nations will be contested by 24 teams when the next tournament takes place in 2019, says the Confederation of African Football (Caf).
Caf’s Executive Committee rubber-stamped the proposal on Thursday at a meeting in the Moroccan capital Rabat.
Africa’s flagship sporting event has featured 16 teams since 1996.
A decision on whether the finals will be moved from January and February to June and July is still to be considered.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News