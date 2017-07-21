modernghana logo

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan starts training with new club Kayserispor

- ghanasoccernet.com
18 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has started training with his new club Kayserispor.

The 31-year-old has teamed up with the Turkish Super Lig side get himself in top shape for the new campaign.

Gyan signed a two-year deal early this month but was given extended holidays after featuring international matches.

He is making a return to Europe for the first time in six years after excelling in Asia.

Kayserispor will start their campaign against giants Galatasaray away on 12 August.

Asamoah Gyan

Sports News

