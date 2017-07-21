TOP STORIES
WELL DONE TO ALL THE PAST STUDENTS OF AKAB IN BEREKUM.YOU DID A GREAT JOB.By: NOUROUDEEN IBN ZUBER
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan starts training with new club Kayserispor
Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has started training with his new club Kayserispor.
The 31-year-old has teamed up with the Turkish Super Lig side get himself in top shape for the new campaign.
Gyan signed a two-year deal early this month but was given extended holidays after featuring international matches.
He is making a return to Europe for the first time in six years after excelling in Asia.
Kayserispor will start their campaign against giants Galatasaray away on 12 August.
Asamoah Gyan
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News