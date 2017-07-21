modernghana logo

Marcel Desailly reveals he feels safe in France despite military budget cuts

- ghanasoccernet.com
18 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana-born Marcel Desailly says he feels safe in France despite the proposed military budget cut which has ruffled military chiefs.

President Emmanuel Macron is locked in a public battle with France's senior general over military spending cuts as he faces his toughest opposition yet to proposed austerity measures.

The dispute threatens to become a political crisis after General Pierre de Villiers, the highly regarded chief of staff, stepped down.

But the 48-year-old former French international says he feels safe in the European country.

President #macron have reduce budget for military Operations and Material 😳😅 but i still feel secure in #France 👍🏿🇫🇷💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/f0R2p9UAd3

— Marcel Desailly (@marceldesailly) July 20, 2017

