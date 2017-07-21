TOP STORIES
Wanted man John Boye steps preparation with Turkish super league side Sivasspor
Ghana defender John Boye has also returned to training with his super league side Sivasspor for preseason even though he is wanted by so many clubs.
The Ghanaian scored four goals despite being a center back to help his team gain promotion to the top flight.
He is likely to move on to another club but he has since returned to the Sivasspor as his contract spells out to continue training.
Being a regular at national team Boye has established himself as one of the top players at both club and national team.
