Thomas Agyepong joins NAC Breda on loan
Ghana winger Thomas Agyepong has joined Dutch side NAC Breda on loan for a second successive season.
The Premiership side believe the former Black Starlets captain will be best suited to continue his development at the Dutch side.
With Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Gabriel Jesus and new signing Bernando Silva all capable of occupying positions down the flanks, the minutes needed for his development was certainly going reduced.
The high flying winger made 14 Eredivise appearances last season scoring a goal and an assist which earned him a call up to the Black Stars.
He went ahead to make his Black Stars debut in June as he played the entire duration in Ghana’s 5-0 African Cup of Nations Qualifier win over Ethiopia.
