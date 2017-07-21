modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Richard Arthur's late strike earns win for InterClube in Angolan top-flight

- ghanasoccernet.com
48 minutes ago | Sports News

Striker Richard Arthur scored his second goal in the Angolan top-flight to give InterClube a 1-0 win over Libolo.

The former Wa All Stars man grabbed the match winner in the 87th minute.

He had earlier missed a glorious opportunity and his late effort will placate the fans.

Last week, he came off the bench to score the equalizer in the 1-1 draw with Santa Clara.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Gov’t didn’t spend GHC 5.2 m on [email protected] – C’ttee Chairman

28 minutes ago

Dismissing Petition “Dangerous” For EC Boss – Presidential Staffer

1 hour ago

quot-img-1many are called but few are chosen.do the right thing, so you can be part of the few.

By: hettie quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36824.3724
Euro5.08565.0897
Pound Sterling5.66645.6745
Swiss Franc4.59904.6014
Canadian Dollar3.46723.4694
S/African Rand0.33550.3359
Australian Dollar3.47523.4830
body-container-line