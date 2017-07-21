TOP STORIES
Richard Arthur's late strike earns win for InterClube in Angolan top-flight
Striker Richard Arthur scored his second goal in the Angolan top-flight to give InterClube a 1-0 win over Libolo.
The former Wa All Stars man grabbed the match winner in the 87th minute.
He had earlier missed a glorious opportunity and his late effort will placate the fans.
Last week, he came off the bench to score the equalizer in the 1-1 draw with Santa Clara.
