West Ham agree £16m deal for Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez
West Ham have agreed a deal with German club Bayer Leverkusen to sign Mexico striker Javier Hernandez for £16m.
The 29-year-old former Manchester United player will now fly to London to finalise personal terms and have a medical with the Hammers.
Meanwhile, Austria forward Marko Arnautovic is due to have a medical in the next 48 hours after West Ham agreed a deal with Stoke City.
It is understood Stoke have accepted a fee in the region of £24m.
In May, Hernandez - widely known by the nickname Chicharito, which means 'little pea' - became Mexico's leading all-time scorer with his 47th international goal.
Hernandez scored 59 goals in 156 appearances for United after arriving at Old Trafford in 2010, before joining Leverkusen for £7.3m in August 2015.
He has netted 39 times in 76 matches for the German club.
Arnautovic, 28, joined Stoke from Werder Bremen four years ago and is just 12 months into a four-year contract with the Potters.
He scored seven times in 35 games in all competitions last season.
West Ham signed Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart on a season-long loan deal on Tuesday.
