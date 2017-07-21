modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

West Ham agree £16m deal for Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez

Wires
1 hour ago | Sports News

West Ham have agreed a deal with German club Bayer Leverkusen to sign Mexico striker Javier Hernandez for £16m.

The 29-year-old former Manchester United player will now fly to London to finalise personal terms and have a medical with the Hammers.

Meanwhile, Austria forward Marko Arnautovic is due to have a medical in the next 48 hours after West Ham agreed a deal with Stoke City.

It is understood Stoke have accepted a fee in the region of £24m.

In May, Hernandez - widely known by the nickname Chicharito, which means 'little pea' - became Mexico's leading all-time scorer with his 47th international goal.

Hernandez scored 59 goals in 156 appearances for United after arriving at Old Trafford in 2010, before joining Leverkusen for £7.3m in August 2015.

He has netted 39 times in 76 matches for the German club.

Arnautovic, 28, joined Stoke from Werder Bremen four years ago and is just 12 months into a four-year contract with the Potters.

He scored seven times in 35 games in all competitions last season.

West Ham signed Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart on a season-long loan deal on Tuesday.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Gov’t didn’t spend GHC 5.2 m on [email protected] – C’ttee Chairman

27 minutes ago

Dismissing Petition “Dangerous” For EC Boss – Presidential Staffer

1 hour ago

quot-img-1"A well mannered person who abstain from trouble defines an excellent attitude of pure goodness"

By: Boaz Akude quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36824.3724
Euro5.08565.0897
Pound Sterling5.66645.6745
Swiss Franc4.59904.6014
Canadian Dollar3.46723.4694
S/African Rand0.33550.3359
Australian Dollar3.47523.4830
body-container-line