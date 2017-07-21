TOP STORIES
Ricky Boakye Yiadom supports Asante Kotoko
Donations keep pouring in to the camp of Kumasi Asante Kotoko after the team was involved in a road crash at Nkawkaw last Wednesday.
An official of the club lost his life in the tragic accident while other official and players sustained various degrees of injuries.
A former Board member of Kotoko under the Dr K.K Sarpong administration on Thursday made a cash donation to the club and the bereaved family to defray costs incurred after the calamity.
Ricky Boakye Yiadom served on the Dr K.K Sarpong administration and played a key role in decision making during his time on the board.
In a brief interview after presenting cash donation of Gh 5,000.00 to the club and ghs 1,000.00 to the bereaved family the former board member said it was a responsibility to share in the clubs misfortune.
“It was a privilege done me by Otumfuo Osei Tutu to be appointed to the Asante Kotoko board to serve the Asantehene and serve Asanteman.”
A couple of days ago we heard of this unfortunate accident and I thought it wise not to sit back and so decided to come over to commensurate with the Kotoko family of which I belong and make a cash donation to the club and the bereaved family to defray your bills.”
Ricky Boakye Yiadom wished coach Pollack and Nana Berchie a speedy recovery and prayed they get back soon to work for Kotoko and Asanteman.
