Aduana Stars give children under 12 years free access to home matches

- ghanasoccernet.com
16 minutes ago | Sports News

Aduana Stars have decided to give children between the ages of 8 and 12 free access to watch their home matches.

This is to help to develop interest, passion and love for the game of football as well as the team.

"Ours is to give a lot of children the privilege and opportunity to witness our matches as much as possible," the club's Head of Communication Daniel Asamoah told the Ghana News Agency.

"Our equipment officer started following the team when he was a young boy and in the same way some of the children could end up in future playing diverse roles for the team.''

Aduana Stars are in the running for a second league title as they are joint leaders with WAFA.

This Saturday, they travel to Tarkwa to face Medeama.

Sports News

