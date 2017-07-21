TOP STORIES
Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah visits Columbus Crew quartet
Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah was in Columbus on Thursday to visit the Ghanaian quartet at Major League Soccer side Crew SC.
Three players- Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah and midfielder Mohammed Abu-were invited by Appiah for last month's international friendlies against Mexico and USA.
Appiah also took time to watch former Ghana U20 defender Lalas Abubakar in training and that could be a window for a future Black Stars call-up.
Ex-Ghana international Joe Addo accompanied Appiah to his trip to Columbus which wraps his scouting and monitoring exercise in the US.
Kwesi Appiah
