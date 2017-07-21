TOP STORIES
Ghana Beach Volleyball through to semi-finals at Bahamas 2017
The young National Beach Volleyball are on the verge of making a name for Ghana by winning a medal as they have progressed to the semi-final stage of the ongoing beach volleyball championship at the Commonwealth Youth Games currently underway in Nassau, Bahamas.
The team made up of Kelvin Carboo and Eric Tsatsu topped their group after beating opponents from Papua New Guinea (2-0) and Trinidad and Tobago (2-0) to reach the quarters and face Saint Lucia where they also defeated them by 2-0.
This win against Saint Lucia has catapulted them to the semis where they would play against Cyprus today and hope to get to the finals to win a medal for the country.
Chef Du Mission for Bahamas 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games, Mawuko Afadzinu has praised Team Ghana for their efforts.
He also praised the young boxers who represented Ghana at the ongoing Commonwealth Youth Games.
He said the Alfred Kotey the Ghanaian who had never been exposed fought very well but painfully lost through a split decision to a Canadian.
Philip Quartey was also billed to fight another Canadian, while Athletics events are supposed to start soon.
