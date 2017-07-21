modernghana logo

Ghanaian defender Abdul Bashiru ready to give his best for new side Pristina FK

46 minutes ago

Former Dreams FC skipper Abdul Bashiru says he will give his best to Kosovo side Pristina FK after completing a move to the club on Tuesday.

The highly rated left back has already commenced training with the Vala Super League side after signing a two-year contract from Ghanaian outfit Dreams FC

Bashiru says he will work hard to help the club achieve its target for the upcoming season.

"I came to Pristina to work hard for both myself and the club. I know Khalid, he was my teammate in Ghana, so the references have not been here and I have the pleasure to join with him and together to give our best for the club and for us personally."

"I am prepared to join Prishtina in every circumstance, "said defender Abdul Bashiru.

Bashiru was on loan at Premier League side Bechem United before his switch to Europe.

