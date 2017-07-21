TOP STORIES
One's success,with determination becomes bigger than the mountains he/she can't see.By: Akosua boakyewaa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
Massive relief for national team coaches as Sport Ministry makes moves to pay all salary arears
Ghana's Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Hon. Pius Hadzide has given indications that his outfit is ready to pay all salary arears and allowances of national team coaches that have been outstanding since the last administration.
This comes as a massive relief for some of the national team coaches who have outstanding salaries and bonuses unpaid for close to two years.
GHANAsoccernet.com gathers that former Black Queens coach Yusif Basigi is owed close to two years with Starlets coach Paa Kwesi Fabin and former Princesses coach Didi Dramani owed many months.
But the Deputy Minister whose outfit has been given a massive financial boost by petroleum giants GNPC reveals their intentions of paying all indebted coaches soon.
'Yes we owe some amounts of money in salary arears to the national team coaches,' Hon. Pius Hadzide told GHANAsoccernet.com
'GNPC has released some money to the Ministry as part of agreement we had with them to develop sports in totality. Part of that money will be used to settle all the arears of the national team coaches,' he hinted.
Despite not giving a specific time frame for the payment of those arears, the Deputy Minister was sure the coaches will be paid immediately.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News