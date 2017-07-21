modernghana logo

Former Hearts chief Ernest Thompson commends club for donating GHC6000 to Asante Kotoko

46 minutes ago | Sports News

Former board member of Accra Hearts of Oak Ernest Thompson has commended the management of the club for donating GHC6000 to support Asante Kotoko following their tragic accident.

The Phobians donated the money to the Porcupine Warriors on Monday after visiting the hospitalized accident victims at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

And the former board member who doubled as the board secretary has lauded the gesture.

'I think it's a wonderful gesture, a mark of enlightenment and a message to all that in accordance with our African culture and general rules of harmonious living, when a calamity befalls somebody you exude empathy to the person,' Ernest Thompson said.

'On the field, it's football not war and off the field we are friends,' he added.

The Porcupine Warriors met the calamitous experience on Wednesday at Nkawkaw on their way to Kumasi after their week 22 Ghana Premier League clash with Inter Allies at the El Wak Stadium in Accra.

