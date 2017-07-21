TOP STORIES
NOBODY KNOWS ABOUT WHAT HE/SHE DOES NOT KNOW.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
LEAKED: Asempa FM offers CAF chief Kwesi Nyantakyi money to drop defamation lawsuit Songo, Abatay
A leaked letter has revealed that sports presenters Patrick Osei 'Songo' Agyemang, Kofi 'Abatay' Asare Brako and their radio sation Asempa FM have secretly offered money to Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi as compensation to drop his defamatory lawsuit against them.
With humiliation looming in court, the lawyer representing the two sports presenters and parent company of Asempa FM Multimedia Group Limited has written to the CAF Vice President begging for an out-of-court settlement.
In the letter dated 6th July 2017, the lawyer representing the three defendants, Shadrack Arhin, wrote to Nyantakyi's lawyer saying his clients are offering to pay 40,000 Ghana Cedis to the GFA boss drop the case with Suit No: AL/24/2015.
Despite the secret offer to drop the case, sources close to the FIFA Council member say he is pressing ahead with the charges with the sole mission of clearing his name 'after years of a sustained campaign of lies and defamation' by the two radio presenters on Asempa FM.
Overwhelming evidence of libel provided by Nyantakyi in the opening hearing of the case at the Accra Fast Track court has convinced the lawyers for Multimedia that they are heading for a far reaching humiliation in court.
This revelation comes just one day after Nyantakyi and the GFA revealed that they are dragging Atinka FM, Atinka TV and their presenter Saddick 'Obama' Adams to court over a 'maliciously false' report over the federation's apparel contract with Puma.
Nyantakyi's new approach of court action to counter several unsubstantiated claims of corruption against him on particular radio stations is a departure from his previous sympathetic posture towards such damaging reports which made him the fertile ground for more of such attacks.
These radio stations which also benefit from sensational reports on such a high profile personality have also subtly encouraged their presenters to toe similar lines to boost ratings.
However the approach towards Songo, Abatay and Asempa FM has now exposed the fact that these presenters were all along propagating falsehood against Nyantakyi under the guise of seeking accountability or having privileged information about corruption in football.
The first appearance in court late last year exposed that fact that the sustained claims of corruption against Nyantakyi were unsubstantiated as the presenters openly begged for mercy.
Songo, who had previously bragged that the Ghana FA president cannot take legal action against him claiming he is corrupt, humiliatingly knelt at the feet of Nyantakyi pleading for forgiveness in court before the judge appeared to hear the case when hearing started late last year.
The Asempa FM presenter, who spews all sorts of bizarre accusations at Nyantakyi, timidly went on bended knee to beg the man he has maligned over the five years with unsubstantiated claims of corruption.
His partner in the mission of destroying Nyantakyi with false claims corruption, Abatay, also approached the Ghana FA boss begging him to drop the case, fearing the damaging lawsuit will lead to him being stripped off his new position as the General Manager of Atinka FM.
Click here to see the letter from Multimedia seeking out of court settlement with Nyantakyi
Abatay, who pleaded through counsel for Kwesi Nyantakyi before the case was opened for hearing, said he has been promoted to the position of General Manager at Atinka FM and the lawsuit can damage him in his new role.
The ultimate humiliation came for Abatay just two months after he mocked the court action on his Atinka FM sports programme but privately begged Nyantakyi for mercy.
The two have been accused of consistently labelling the Ghana FA President and FIFA Council member as 'corrupt, a thief and a stupid person' have been hauled before the General Jurisdiction Court 2 to defend the claims by Kwesi Nyantakyi.
The GFA boss is suing the trio after 'years of consistent lies and calculated negative campaigns', Nyantakyi told the court last year.
The evidence and radio recording dates back to 2012 until 2015 when Abatay was a presenter at Asempa FM before switching to Atinka FM. As such the two presenters are being held to account over their claims on Asempa FM against Nyantakyi.
The radio station and its parent company have also been accused of giving an unfettered platform to damage the reputation of Nyantakyi - as some its other Twi language stations toe a similar line.
The lawsuit claims false reports about Nyantakyi were "broadcasted by Asempa FM throughout the world" via the internet and has severely damaged his reputation and good name.
Led by one of Ghana's best legal brains Teddy Sory, lawyers for Nyantakyi are seeking punitive damages for libelous statements calculated at damaging his reputation in the eyes of the public.
There is widespread suspicion that some sports presenters and their analysts have been bribed by some people seeking to take over the GFA to bad mouth Nyantakyi and the federation to pave the way for them to takeover.
The lawsuit, filed at the Fast Track court in Accra, said the reports on Nyantakyi by the radio station were "false and malicious" and he is armed with evidence which have been marked as slanderous.
Nyantakyi said their claims have caused him "humiliation" and "distress" and that he "has been subjected to unfathomable amounts of ridicule and public scorn".
The legal challenge has got wide implications for Asempa FM as Nyantakyi holds international positions on Swiss-based organisation FIFA, CAF and he is also the leader of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU).
Despite complaints to the owners and manager of the radio the attacks went on unabated as it reached its apex on 11th November 2014 when Kofi Asare Brako called Nyantakyi 'a thief' and 'has defrauded Ghanaians for far loo long'.
Multimedia, a company claiming to be based on Christian ethos, has encouraged its presenters to libel Nyantakyi and several officials of the GFA have been defamed with lies to the chase of radio rating and profits through adverts.
Under Ghanaian law, damaging someone's reputation with false information is a crime that can carry a huge fine which was recently witnessed between a newspaper and a high-ranking official of the ruling government.
Songo's Fire for Fire programme has mainly been modelled on Nyantakyi who has been the subject of discussion on his sports show for the past five years.
