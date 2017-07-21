modernghana logo

AshantiGold handed injury boost with Amos Addai return to camp

- ghanasoccernet.com
15 minutes ago | Sports News

AshantiGold midfielder Amos Addai has returned to the team's camp after picking up a horrific injury in their 2-1 defeat to Elmina Sharks on match day 23 of the Ghana Premier League at the Len Clay Stadium.

The nimble footed midfielder was taken off in the early minutes of the match after suffering a head-on collision with Sharks defender.

Amos was stretched off the field and subsequently replaced by Osei Baffour as the Miners unbeaten record in the second half of the campaign was ended.

'I'm very much ok and doing well at the moment. Am at the camp at the moment and expected to start personal training today,' Amos told SportsworldGhana.com

'It is not going to be a rigorous training but a light one scheduled for me.'

'I won't be available for this weekend matches but may be available for our outstanding game against WAFA game,' he added.

AshantiGold will return to action on match day 24 against Liberty Professionals at the Dansoman Karl Rienhorf Park.

