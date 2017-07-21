modernghana logo

DOL clubs charged for non-payment of officiating fees

- ghanasoccernet.com
15 minutes ago | Sports News

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association have charged the following clubs for failure to pay their officiating fees in the ongoing GN Division One League.

They are expected to send their statement of defence on or before 5pm on Monday 24th July, 2017 or attend the Disciplinary Committee hearing on the same day at the GFA Secretariat.

Techiman City FC vrs Techiman Eleven Wonders FC will also appear before the Committee in relation to their  Matchday 19 match on the date mentioned above.

Please note the time change for the hearing of the Disciplinary Committee on Monday, July 24, 2017 to 3pm.

Below is the list of Clubs who have not paid their officiating fees:

  1. Kintampo FC

  2. Tamale Utrecht Academy FC

  3. Bofoakwa FC

  4. NEA Salamina FC

  5. Real Tamale United

  6. Berekum Arsenals

  7. Unity FC

  8. Achiken FC

  9. Asokwa Deportivo

  10. Nzema Kotoko

  11. Hasaacas FC

  12. King Faisal FC

  13. Fijai Real United

  14. Okwahu United

  15. Nania FC

  16. Okyeman Planners FC

  17. Kotoku Royals FC

  18. Young Wise FC

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

