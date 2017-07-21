TOP STORIES
DOL clubs charged for non-payment of officiating fees
The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association have charged the following clubs for failure to pay their officiating fees in the ongoing GN Division One League.
They are expected to send their statement of defence on or before 5pm on Monday 24th July, 2017 or attend the Disciplinary Committee hearing on the same day at the GFA Secretariat.
Techiman City FC vrs Techiman Eleven Wonders FC will also appear before the Committee in relation to their Matchday 19 match on the date mentioned above.
Please note the time change for the hearing of the Disciplinary Committee on Monday, July 24, 2017 to 3pm.
Below is the list of Clubs who have not paid their officiating fees:
