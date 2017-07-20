TOP STORIES
Asante Kotoko coach Steve Pollack discharged from hospital
Asante Kotoko coach Steve Pollack has been released from the at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he has been on admission for one week.
The Englishman suffered injuries from last Wednesday night's fatal accident involving the team bus at Nkawkaw.
He underwent underwent a successful knee surgery 24 hours after the accident.
Pollack was on the team bus with 18 players and technical team members who were returning to Kumasi from Accra where they played Inter Allies in Ghana Premier League match.
Unfortunately, the club Deputy Equipment Officer, Thomas Obeng Asare lost his life.
