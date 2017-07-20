TOP STORIES
REVEALED: Richard Ofori' contract at Maritzburg makes him number 1 automatically
Black Stars goalie Richard Ofori will automatically become the number one shot stopper for South African side Maritzburg after penning a 3-year deal at the club, Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.
The former Wa All Stars safe pair of hands became an official player of the PSL side on Tuesday after agreeing the deal to join The Team of Choice.
GHANAsoccernet sources in South Africa have revealed that emerging FIFA Intermediary, Hussein Chamseddine ensured the number one Black Stars goalie will be the first choice goalie for the side before accepting the deal.
Ofori will, hence, be used in every game for The Team of Choice unless he is injured or is being rested for footballing reasons.
Insiders say Ofori could have signed for Mamelodi Sundowns or Orlando Pirates but the option of being a first choice goalie was not guaranteed.
Ofori was on trial with the current CAF Champions League defending champions for a while but a deal couldn't be reached due to the position of the intermediary to secure a first choice role for Ofori.
Ofori had been the first choice goalie for defending Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars since 2014.
He is currently the first choice for Ghana's senior national team the Black Stars following the return of Coach Kwasi Appiah as the Black Stars coach.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
Richard Ofori
