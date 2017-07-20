TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Hans Nunoo Sarpei's reported loan move to Dutch side VVV-Venlo likely to be scuppered by wage demands
Hans Nunoo Sarpei's reported loan move to Dutch side VVV-Venlo could be scuppered by the player's wage demands, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.
Sarpei, has been training with the Dutch Eredivisie side after helping VfB Stuttgart to gain promotion to the German Bundesliga.
The 18-year-old featured in the side's their 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat to PAOK Salonika last week.
But GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal the loan agreement is far from being rectified as the player's salary threatens the move.
"Hans is a player with great potential," says tourist director Marco Bogers.
"We like to see him play next season in Venlo. But the boy deserves a decent salary in Germany, so is really still dependent on the cooperation of Stuttgart. "
The former Liberty Professionals attacking midfielder played a bit part role in Stuttgart promotion to the top flight league after battling to overcome a meniscus injury.
