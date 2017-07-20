TOP STORIES
Kylian Mbappe illegally approached by big European clubs, say Monaco
AS Monaco have alleged "important" European clubs have made illegal approaches for Kylian Mbappe.
The 18-year-old captured the imagination of English football fans after a sterling performance in last season's Champions League and has since been the regular subject of transfer rumours.
The striker has since been linked with a number of European clubs including Manchester City, Arsenal, Paris-Saint Germain and Real Madrid.
The club issued a statement on Thursday claiming that clubs had made contact with Mbappe without their consent and that they may ask both the French Football League and FIFA to take disciplinary action against those responsible.
The club said: "AS Monaco regretfully notice that important European football clubs made contacts with Kylian Mbappe and his entourage without its authorisation.
"AS Monaco want to remind to these clubs that such actions are contrary to the article 211 of the Administrative regulation of the French Football League (Ligue de Football Professionnel) and to the article 18.3 of the Regulation of the Status and the Transfer of the Players of FIFA."
They added: "To put an end to this unacceptable situation, AS Monaco consider asking the French Football League and the FIFA to commit disciplinary procedures against clubs offenders."
