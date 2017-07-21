TOP STORIES
what are you doing to change afrka since independence we are still in dirt no cleanliness and development why afrika whyBy: VILLA DEKU
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
Invest In Football - Mr. Ransford Antwi Implores Government
The Managing Director of Sunyani based Suncity radio, Mr. Ransford Antwi has implored government to invest in football.
Mr. Antwi indicated that such investment in football would not benefit only the individuals involved in the sport but also government, families and the country as a whole.
Mr. Antwi believes that this would be another surest way of creating employment for the youth. “Over the years, I have witnessed government’s commitment to the creation of jobs. "The approach has been the same and has not yielded much result. Other areas need to be explored,” he told Nana KAS of Suncity radio.
He indicated that well funded football clubs would serve as a major source of employment to those who would be directly recruited by the clubs as well as suppliers and service providers whose services would be required by the clubs.
He mentioned that the beneficiaries would include communication experts, health service providers, club secretaries, hotel operators, just to mention but a few.
“As a former club chairman, I know the ordeal clubs go through concerning management and welfare of players. Most clubs lack funds and are therefore handicapped in employing the required staff. I strongly believe that if government directs sufficient resources into football, it would go a long way to build up clubs as well as curb unemployment, he added.
Mr. Antwi also advocated for entrepreneurial training and education for service personnel, stressing that such training would equip them with the requisite entrepreneurial skills to enable them venture into individual businesses and thus help curb the growing spate of graduate unemployment.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Football News