Africa football legend George Weah lists his top three Ghanaian musicians

- ghanasoccernet.com
38 minutes ago | Sports News

Former Africa and European and World Footballer of the Year, George Oppong Weah has listed his three top Ghanaian musicians.

Weah, who is vying to become Liberia's president in the country's impending elections in October, named Castro as his best Ghanaian musician.

He also named Wutah and Shatta Wale as the other Ghanaian artistes whose songs he loves to listen to all the time.

'I love Ghanaian music very much and my best Ghanaian musician is Castro. He used to come visit me at home and I loved to listen to his music. I also love Wutah too and my own man Shatta Wale. I have known Shatta Wale since he was Bandana and he was always with me. I loved his passion and drive and till now, I always listen to his music. He is really big in Liberia and I'm planning on taking him there for a concert before the elections.' George Weah said on StarrChat.

George Weah, who leads the Coalition for Democratic Change, will lock horns with the governing Unity Party's Joseph Boakai in October when they go into the polls.

Weah, who partly resides in Ghana, is the only African player to have won the the European Player of the Year and World Player of the year, which he achieved in 1995 during his stellar years at AC Milan.

Sports News

