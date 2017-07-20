modernghana logo

Ghana remains best cycling team in

GNA
Cycling

Ivory Coast (Abengourou), July 20, GNA - Ghana's Cycling team, the Pedals, has been ranked as the best team so far in the " la route de l'est" international cycling tour currently going on in the Ivory Coast.

Ghana is ranked the general best team ahead of Burkina Faso and three other cycling teams from the Ivory Coast.

Ahead of the road race stage in the afternoon, a personal trial was held and Ghana's captain Abdulmumin Razak came first with a time of 50mins 29sec with compatriot Anthony Boakye, currently wearing the green Jersey, placing third with a time of 51mins 6s.

The personal trial stage covered a distance of 32.6km from Adzope to Agou and back to Adzope.

Boakye was classified as the best and second best young cyclist of the stage and general classification respectively in the personal trial event.

In the road race stage, Boakye finished fourth behind Burkinabe Bazie Nebiboe and Ivorian duo of Lengani Amadou and Konte Bassirou. The Ghanaian completed the race clocking 02h45"08".

Ghana is classified as the general best team and would aim at maintaining the position, as well as green jersey till the last day on Friday.

There are three more stages to go before the tournament ends on Friday, July 21.

Two competitions would be held today (Thursday) and the final one on Friday.

GNA

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

