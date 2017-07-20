modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana's Chef de Mission praises Volley ball team

GNA
1 hour ago | Sports News

Accra, July 20, GNA - Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, Ghana's Chef de Mission has lauded the performance of the beach volley ball team on their victory over Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago in the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in Nassau, Bahamas.

Team Ghana's pair of Kelvin Kartey Carbon and Eric Tsatsu defeated their Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago opponents in two straights sets respectively in the first and second preliminary games yesterday.

According to Mr Afadzinu, who doubles as the president of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), said Ghana's remaining squad, made up of athletes and officials, who were not able to travel last Saturday had now arrived in camp.

Team Ghana was expected to travel to Bahamas on Saturday, July 15, but the entire team was unable to travel together due to a problem in the traveling arrangements.

GNA

By Fidel Deke, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

We are not against Office of Special Prosecutor's Bill- Minority

1 hour ago

Hot Audio: Inusah Fuseini replies Akufo-Addo: I want to be your "Secur...

1 hour ago

quot-img-1It doesn't extinguish the fire with ice.

By: Charles de Leusse quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36784.3721
Euro5.03175.0343
Pound Sterling5.69045.6968
Swiss Franc4.57544.5787
Canadian Dollar3.47043.4731
S/African Rand0.33720.3374
Australian Dollar3.46433.4705
body-container-line