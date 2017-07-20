TOP STORIES
It doesn't extinguish the fire with ice.By: Charles de Leusse
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
Ghana's Chef de Mission praises Volley ball team
Accra, July 20, GNA - Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, Ghana's Chef de Mission has lauded the performance of the beach volley ball team on their victory over Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago in the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in Nassau, Bahamas.
Team Ghana's pair of Kelvin Kartey Carbon and Eric Tsatsu defeated their Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago opponents in two straights sets respectively in the first and second preliminary games yesterday.
According to Mr Afadzinu, who doubles as the president of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), said Ghana's remaining squad, made up of athletes and officials, who were not able to travel last Saturday had now arrived in camp.
Team Ghana was expected to travel to Bahamas on Saturday, July 15, but the entire team was unable to travel together due to a problem in the traveling arrangements.
GNA
By Fidel Deke, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News