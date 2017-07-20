modernghana logo

New recruit Richard Ofori reveals he's been following Maritzburg United since last year

- ghanasoccernet.com
7 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori says it was easy for him Maritzburg United as his first club abroad.

The latest Black Stars first choice gloves man has signed a three-year contract with the Team of Choice.

Ofori, who won last season's Ghana Premier League with Wa All Stars, says he has been keeping tabs on the club since last year.

''I've been following them since last year. The game in Cape Town against Cape Town City, I was there. When [Evans] Rusike scored that free-kick, I was there,'' the told the club's official website.

''They were playing very well and I said to myself I would love to be with this team. Here I am now with the team. I am hoping everything will go well for us.''

Richard Ofori

Sports News

