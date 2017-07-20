modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Italian side Hellas Verona intensifies interest in Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari

- ghanasoccernet.com
7 minutes ago | Sports News

Hellas Verona has moved ever close to tie down experienced Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari who is a free agent.

With vast experience Muntari has limited his options with a decision to remain in Italy due to the other business he carries runs in Italy.

The 32-year-old spend last season at relegated Pescara where he did not really enjoy a good season.

There where lucrative offers from other parts of the world but they have been met with a negative answer.

Muntari has enjoyed a fabolous career in Italy where he has featured for giants Inter and AC Milan as well as Udinese.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Entrepreneurs Club Ghana Calls On Business Development Minister

20 minutes ago

Databank Staff Replacing Experts At Ministry Of Finance – Haruna Iddri...

45 minutes ago

quot-img-1The death that will kill a man will first of all make him deaf so that it can lead him to his death

By: akoaso quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36784.3721
Euro5.03175.0343
Pound Sterling5.69045.6968
Swiss Franc4.57544.5787
Canadian Dollar3.47043.4731
S/African Rand0.33720.3374
Australian Dollar3.46433.4705
body-container-line