Italian side Hellas Verona intensifies interest in Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari
Hellas Verona has moved ever close to tie down experienced Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari who is a free agent.
With vast experience Muntari has limited his options with a decision to remain in Italy due to the other business he carries runs in Italy.
The 32-year-old spend last season at relegated Pescara where he did not really enjoy a good season.
There where lucrative offers from other parts of the world but they have been met with a negative answer.
Muntari has enjoyed a fabolous career in Italy where he has featured for giants Inter and AC Milan as well as Udinese.
