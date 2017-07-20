modernghana logo

Dennis Appiah confirms Anderlecht stay despite Ligue 1 rumours

- ghanasoccernet.com
7 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah has confirmed he is staying with Belgian champions Anderlecht.

The right-back has been linked with a return to the French Ligue 1 after a successful season in Belgium.

Appiah made 17 appearances last term in his first year having arrived from Caen.

"Personally, I was never contacted," Appiah is quoted by La DerniÃ¨re Heure.

"My goal has always been to play and then play in the UEFA Champions League during my second year. That's what will happen."

