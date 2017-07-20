TOP STORIES
I believe in Ghana.i believe we can sail through any storms of adversityBy: Bismark Omari Somuah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
FIRST WORDS: Goalkeeper Richard Ofori looking forward to Maritzburg United adventure
Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori says he is excited to have signed for the Team of Choice and is hoping that he enjoys his football in the rainbow nation.
'I've been following them since last year. The game in Cape Town against Cape Town City, I was there. When [Evans] Rusike scored that free-kick, I was there. They were playing very well and I said to myself I would love to be with this team. Here I am now with the team. I am hoping everything will go well for us.'
'I will need to show that experience by motivating the players. They play in front of me, I see everything that's happening. I have to motivate them, It's all about team work. I can't wait to go to training tomorrow and meet my new family.'
Ofori also called on the club's fans to continue supporting the side. 'I have heard about them, they are very passionate. I ask them to keep supporting the club because at the end it's not about us the players, it's not about management, its about the family. It's about Maritzburg. It's about the city.'
Richard Ofori
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News