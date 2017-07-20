modernghana logo

UD Las Palmas discards Kevin Prince Boateng from Funchal trip

- ghanasoccernet.com
36 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng had been excluded from UD Las Palmas trip to Funchal due to injury.

The 30-year-old suffered a knee injury in Las Palmas 1-1 stalemate against their reserve side on Tuesday hence his omission from the squad that will travel to the Portuguese Island.

Araujo, Fabio, Alex Guanche, Carlos Gonzalez and Vicente Gomez have all been excluded by coach Manolo Marquez from the trip with physical problems.

Las Palmas will take on Portuguese top flight side Maritimo on Saturday in a training match as part of their preseason before returning to Spain.

