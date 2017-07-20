modernghana logo

Spanish side Atletico Madrid to rely on Thomas Partey

- ghanasoccernet.com
36 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has been earmarked for a key role for Atletico Madrid in the upcoming LaLiga season.

T he FIFA sanction imposed on the Rojiblanco, along with the progress of Thomas Partey and the recovery of Augusto Fernandez, provide Diego Simeone with solutions from his squad regarding the team's midfield.

Although Gabi, Saul and Koke are set to occupy the midfield starting positions, El Cholo seems positive on distributing the rotation time between Augusto and Thomas.

Upon his return from the African Cup, the Ghanaian youngster showed his true potential and is currently Simeone's first choice behind the aforementioned trio.

Augusto has recovered from a serious injury, which sidelined him for eight months and has hit the training ground determined to prove himself as a rightful contender.

Added to the equation, Keidi Bare has already made his unofficial debut for Atleti and seems eager to grab the opportunity given by Simeone and become a surprise addition to the coach's plans for the upcoming season.

